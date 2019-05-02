Man sentenced for chase that ended with guns drawn

ROCHESTER, Minn. A man arrested at gunpoint after a K9 dog took him down is sentenced to probation.

Gregory Scott Lovelace, 44 of Rochester, was arrested in October 2018 after a car and foot chase that ended at Foster Arends Park. Rochester police say Lovelace reached into his jacket as if he were going for a weapon when a K9 named Wreckers subdued him.

Police did not find a weapon on Lovelace.

He pleaded guilty to fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle and 3rd degree DWI. Lovelace has been sentenced to three years of supervised probation and must either do 90 hours of community work service or pay a $900 fine.