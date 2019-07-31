Man sentenced for chase that ended in Rochester

RED WING, Minn. – A central Minnesota man is sentenced for a car chase that started in Goodhue County and ended in Rochester.

Brenden Justus Ellis Renn, 23 of Minneapolis, was given five days in jail and three years of supervised probation Wednesday. He pleaded guilty to fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle for an incident on January 7.

Law enforcement says Renn was seen going 76 in a 55 mile per hour zone and was eventually stopped at a dead end on Trapper Lane NW. Renn reportedly exited his vehicle and walked toward officers while shouting “shoot me.” He was subdued after being shot twice with a taser.