RED WING, Minn. – A central Minnesota man is sentenced for a car chase that started in Goodhue County and ended in Rochester.
Brenden Justus Ellis Renn, 23 of Minneapolis, was given five days in jail and three years of supervised probation Wednesday. He pleaded guilty to fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle for an incident on January 7.
Law enforcement says Renn was seen going 76 in a 55 mile per hour zone and was eventually stopped at a dead end on Trapper Lane NW. Renn reportedly exited his vehicle and walked toward officers while shouting “shoot me.” He was subdued after being shot twice with a taser.
Related Content
- Man sentenced for chase that ended in Rochester
- Man sentenced for chase that ended with guns drawn
- Rochester man sentenced for stalking
- Man sentenced for Rochester robberies
- Man sentenced after Rochester crashes
- Prison sentence for Rochester man
- Rochester man sentenced for stalking
- Albert Lea man sentenced for Austin chase
- Man sentenced for northeast Iowa chase
- Minnesota man sentenced for North Iowa chase
Scroll for more content...