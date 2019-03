NORTH IOWA – A Waterloo man is going to prison for crimes in Cerro Gordo, Floyd, and five other counties.

Jonathan Henry Martin, 35, was arrested in December 2018 in Butler County after an investigation involving 11 law enforcement agencies. Martin was accused of a November 2018 break-in at Ventura Mart and breaking into the Town Mart in Rudd and attempting to break into the Yesway in Rockford and Dugan’s Restaurant in Floyd in December 2018.

Martin has now pleaded guilty to 3rd degree burglary and lottery fraud in Cerro Gordo County as well as 3rd degree burglary and two counts of attempted 3rd degree burglary in Floyd County. He’s been sentenced to up to 15 years in prison and must serve at least three years before becoming eligible for parole. Martin will serve that at the same time as whatever remains of his collective sentences for 2012 drug and burglary convictions in Black Hawk County, 2012 burglary convictions in Bremer, Buchanan, and Delaware counties, and a 2015 theft conviction in Franklin County.

When he was arrested in December 2018, authorities also said Martin was a suspect in additional burglaries in Butler and Chickasaw counties.