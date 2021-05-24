Man sentenced for beating of Rochester teen

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of beating a teenage girl takes a plea deal.

Kenneth James Maclin, 23 of Rochester, was arrested in June 2019 and charged with third- and fifth-degree assault. Rochester police say he punched a female teen several times after accusing her of being a police informant. Court documents state the victim needed several stitches after the attack.

After a court case long delayed by the COVID pandemic, Maclin pleaded guilty Monday to a reduced charge of disorderly conduct. He’s been sentenced to one year of probation and must either pay a $100 fine or do 10 hours of community work service.