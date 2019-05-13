Man sentenced for beating his own father

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Rochester man is getting probation for drugs, guns, and beating his physically impaired father.

Cameron Duane Baier, 23, pleaded guilty to 5th degree drug possession, domestic assault, and felon in possession of a firearm. He was arrested in early December 2018 after Rochester police say Baier’s father confronted his son about a missing cell phone. Officers say when the father followed Baier outside, Baier pushed his father to the ground four times and hit him with his father’s walker.

Police say when they arrested Baier, he had two handguns and 119 grams of marijuana.

Baier was sentenced Monday to five years of supervised probation and must either do 50 hours of community work service or pay a $500 fine. Baier received a stay of adjudication, which means this conviction will be removed from his record if he fulfills his sentence.