Man sentenced for attempted burglary in Austin

AUSTIN, Minn. – Kicking down a door means probation and a fine for a Mower County man.
Sekouba Kenneh, 20 of Austin, was sentenced Friday to two years of supervised probation and given a $100 fine. He pleaded guilty to 3rd degree damage to property for a February 2018 incident in Austin where police say he kicked in a door, then ran away when he saw a man inside with a baseball bat.
Charges of 1st and 2nd degree attempted burglary against Kenneh have been dismissed.
