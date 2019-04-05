Clear
Man sentenced for attempted burglary in Austin

Sekouba Kenneh Sekouba Kenneh

Police say he kicked in a door and then ran away.

Posted: Apr. 5, 2019 2:47 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – Kicking down a door means probation and a fine for a Mower County man.

Sekouba Kenneh, 20 of Austin, was sentenced Friday to two years of supervised probation and given a $100 fine. He pleaded guilty to 3rd degree damage to property for a February 2018 incident in Austin where police say he kicked in a door, then ran away when he saw a man inside with a baseball bat.

Charges of 1st and 2nd degree attempted burglary against Kenneh have been dismissed.

Tracking isolated showers tonight and possible storms for the weekend.
