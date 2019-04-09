Man sentenced for attacking Clear Lake woman

MASON CITY, Iowa – Attacking a woman results in probation for a North Iowa man.

Ezekial Nicholas Hodak, 20 of Manly, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of assault with intent to inflict serious injury and assault. A charge of 1st degree burglary was dismissed.

He was accused of illegally entering a Clear Lake home in October 2018 and choking a woman.

Hodak has been sentenced to two years of supervised probation and must pay $690 in fines.