MASON CITY, Iowa – Attacking a woman results in probation for a North Iowa man.
Ezekial Nicholas Hodak, 20 of Manly, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of assault with intent to inflict serious injury and assault. A charge of 1st degree burglary was dismissed.
He was accused of illegally entering a Clear Lake home in October 2018 and choking a woman.
Hodak has been sentenced to two years of supervised probation and must pay $690 in fines.
Related Content
- Man sentenced for attacking Clear Lake woman
- Clear Lake woman sentenced for meth
- Clear Lake man sentenced for federal fraud
- Federal prison sentence for Clear Lake man
- Clear Lake man sentenced for marijuana possession
- Clear Lake man who crashed into trees is sentenced
- Man sentenced for recording people in Clear Lake school bathroom
- Clear Lake man sentenced for child sex abuse in Idaho
- Clear Lake 9/11 Ceremony
- Clear Lake woman dies in Kansas crash
Scroll for more content...