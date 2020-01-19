Man sentenced for assaulting state troopers in North Iowa

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A fight with state troopers results in probation for an eastern Iowa man.

Dameko Lamon Jones, 42 of Marion, pleaded guilty to interference with official acts resulting in serious injury and assault on persons in certain occupations for an April 13, 2019 incident in Worth County. The Iowa State Patrol says when Jones was pulled over on Interstate 35 grabbed a knife from one trooper and tried to grab the gun of another.

In the struggle, Jones was accused of biting a trooper on the thumb and drawing blood.

He’s been sentenced to two years of probation.