Man sentenced for assaulting Rochester woman over theft claim

Terry Hart

Former Rochester man now living in Arizona.

Posted: Jan 13, 2020 3:47 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A former Olmsted County man is sentenced for assaulting a woman.

Terry Hart, 46 and now of Laveen, Arizona, was given 30 days in jail and five years of supervised probation Monday. He will also have to pay a $1,000 fine and $2,713 in restitution and perform 100 hours of community work served.

Hart pleaded guilty to 3rd degree assault for a December 17, 2018, incident where Rochester police say Hart shoved his girlfriend’s head into a wall and then shoved her to the floor. The woman told officers she caught Hart stealing collector coin that belonged to her.

