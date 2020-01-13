Man sentenced for assaulting Rochester woman over theft claim

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A former Olmsted County man is sentenced for assaulting a woman.

Terry Hart, 46 and now of Laveen, Arizona, was given 30 days in jail and five years of supervised probation Monday. He will also have to pay a $1,000 fine and $2,713 in restitution and perform 100 hours of community work served.

Hart pleaded guilty to 3rd degree assault for a December 17, 2018, incident where Rochester police say Hart shoved his girlfriend’s head into a wall and then shoved her to the floor. The woman told officers she caught Hart stealing collector coin that belonged to her.