Man sentenced for asking women to hide drugs for him

ROCHESTER, Minn. – It’s probation for a man accused of asking women to hide marijuana in their underwear.

Ahmed Mohamed Mumin, 22 of Rochester, pleaded guilty in May to two counts of 5th degree drug possession. Rochester police say Mumin was arrested after a traffic stop on February 15 when two women in the vehicle said he asked them to hide baggies of marijuana in their bras.

He’s now been sentenced to five years of supervised probation.