Clear

Man sentenced for asking women to hide drugs for him

Ahmed Mumin Ahmed Mumin

Rochester resident arrested after February traffic stop.

Posted: Aug 6, 2019 1:11 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – It’s probation for a man accused of asking women to hide marijuana in their underwear.

Ahmed Mohamed Mumin, 22 of Rochester, pleaded guilty in May to two counts of 5th degree drug possession. Rochester police say Mumin was arrested after a traffic stop on February 15 when two women in the vehicle said he asked them to hide baggies of marijuana in their bras.

He’s now been sentenced to five years of supervised probation.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 82°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 84°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 84°
Charles City
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 82°
Rochester
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 82°
Tracking more storms for Wednesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

StormTeam 3: More severe weather risks for Wednesday

Image

Plans for Rezoning Approved

Image

Tracking A Break From the Rain For Now

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast

Image

Senator Nelson comments on shooting

Image

A red, white and blue "Thank You"

Image

Moving forward with a development in Clear Lake

Image

Comedian uses humor to talk about bipolar disorder

Image

Tori Ward case hearing.

Image

Chronic Pain Now Qualifies for Medical Marijuana

Community Events