Man sentenced for almost running over a Wright County deputy

CLARION, Iowa – A man accused of trying to kill a Wright County sheriff’s deputy is sentenced after a plea deal.

Sean McMillan, 32 of Fort Dodge, was arrested in September 2020 and charged with attempted murder of a peace officer and first-degree robbery.

The Sheriff’s Office said McMillan was pulled over on Highway 17 near 10th Street NW because a deputy thought he may have been connected to a disturbance in Goldfield. The deputy says McMillan was found to be driving while barred and a felon in possession of a handgun. McMillan was handcuffed and placed in the front seat of the deputy’s squad car.

While the deputy dealt with a passenger in McMillan’s vehicle, court documents state McMillan jumped into the front seat, drove the squad car at and hit the deputy. The deputy then fired a shot at McMillan.

The Sheriff’s Office says McMillan abandoned the squad car after a short distance and ran away. McMillan was later caught in the 300 block of S. Cadwell Avenue in Eagle Grove. The deputy was treated and released from a local hospital.

McMillan pleaded guilty to the reduced charges of assault on a peace officer and second-degree robbery. He was sentenced Friday in Wright County District Court to a total of 15 years in prison.