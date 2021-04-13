Man sentenced for Worth County car chase that almost caused a collision

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A Kensett man is sentence for a car chase that could have had a tragic conclusion.

The Worth County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy tried to pull Justin Lee Mulliner over on August 3, 2020, for not having a valid driver’s license. Court documents state that resulted in a chase where Mulliner allegedly ran a stop sign crossing Highway 9 and nearly hit another vehicle at 370th Street.

Mulliner has now pleaded guilty to OWI-1st offense and driving while barred. He’s been sentenced to seven days in jail and must pay combined fines of $2,105.