Man sentenced for Rochester stabbing and break-in

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Stabbing a woman and breaking into a home is sending a man to prison.

David Daniel Galvan, 29 of Anoka, was sentenced Monday to two years and three months behind bars, with credit for 297 days already served, and ordered to pay $370 in restitution.

Galvan pleaded guilty to 1st degree damage to property for a September 21, 2019, incident where he broke into a home in the 1200 block of 8 ½ Street SE in Rochester and barricaded himself inside a bedroom. Police say Galvan eventually surrendered.

Galvan was then charged for stabbing a random woman on October 8, 2019, when she was walking with some children in the area of 18th Avenue SW and Folwell Drive SW. Rochester police say the woman was protecting the children when Galvan stabbed her in the back.