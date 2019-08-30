Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Man sentenced for Rochester skyway robbery

Police say he displayed what looked like a handgun.

Posted: Aug 30, 2019 3:39 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A homeless man gets probation for a skyway robbery.

Marcos Olivares, 28 of Rochester, pleaded guilty to 2nd degree aggravated robbery for the incident on March 23. Police say Olivares robbed another homeless man in the skyway between DoubleTree and Broadway Plaza, then pulled out what looked like a black handgun and asked a woman where he could get some cocaine.

Rochester police say they found a BB gun in the area where the confrontations occurred.

Olivares was ordered Friday to spend five years on probation and either do 5 hours of community service of pay a $50 fine.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 72°
Albert Lea
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 72°
Rochester
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 67°
Tracking a chillier start and a little rain for the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Vaping Concerns

Image

Mower County Deputy Facing Charges

Image

Bringing new worker to north Iowa

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

Image

Cafe Steam 4th Location

Image

Chateau opens to the public

Image

Thursday prep football highlights

Image

Diamond Jo officially opens sportsbook

Image

Presidential Candidate Tom Steyer talks about big money in politics

Image

Testing out new bike lanes

Community Events