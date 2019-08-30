Man sentenced for Rochester skyway robbery

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A homeless man gets probation for a skyway robbery.
Marcos Olivares, 28 of Rochester, pleaded guilty to 2nd degree aggravated robbery for the incident on March 23. Police say Olivares robbed another homeless man in the skyway between DoubleTree and Broadway Plaza, then pulled out what looked like a black handgun and asked a woman where he could get some cocaine.
Rochester police say they found a BB gun in the area where the confrontations occurred.
Olivares was ordered Friday to spend five years on probation and either do 5 hours of community service of pay a $50 fine.
