Man sentenced for Rochester robbery and beating

Police say both happened in September 2018.

Posted: Jan. 7, 2019 4:31 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Rochester man gets probation after pleading guilty to a beating and a robbery.

Yiep Mathiang Lam, 23, was accused of robbing a man on September 11, 2018, and forcing his victim to withdraw cash from an ATM. Lam was also arrested for severely beating a boy and then dragging him from a car about a week after the robbery.

He entered guilty pleas to 2nd degree aggravated robbery and 3rd degree assault. On Monday, Lam was sentenced to 15 years of supervised probation and ordered to pay $2,178.64 in restitution. He must also do 100 hours of community work service.

