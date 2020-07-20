Man sentenced for Rochester knife threat

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A threat during a vending machine break-in means probation for a Rochester man.

Jose Luis Delgado Jr., 21, pleaded guilty to one count of threats of violence for the incident on January 10. A charge of 2nd degree assault was dismissed.

Police say Delgado was trying to break into a vending machine in the 500 block of Center Street West when a man told him to stop. Officer say Delgado came at the man with a knife and threatened to stab him.

He’s been sentenced to five years of supervised probation and must do 50 hours of community service of pay a $500 fine.