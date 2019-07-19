Clear
Man sentenced for Rochester drug arrest

Phillip Edmunds Phillip Edmunds

Traffic stop turns up meth and cocaine.

Posted: Jul 19, 2019 12:05 PM
Updated: Jul 19, 2019 12:10 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A traffic stop that led to a drug arrest has now resulted in a stay of adjudication.

Phillip Edward Edmunds, 30 of Minnesota City, pleaded guilty Friday to 5th degree drug possession. Edmunds was the passenger in a vehicle pulled over in Rochester on December 4, 2018. Police say white residue on the floorboard led to a search of Edmunds, which is when a small plastic bag fell out of his hat.

Authorities say Edmunds was found with nearly two grams of methamphetamine and 3.6 grams of cocaine.

Edmunds has been given two years of supervised probation. If he completes the terms of that probation, this conviction will be wiped from his record.

