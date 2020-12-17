Man sentenced for Mower County heroin bust

AUSTIN, Minn. – A heroin bust in Mower County produces its first sentence.

Darron Dylan Miller, 36 of Austin, was ordered Thursday to spend five years on supervised probation and pay $135 in fees. He pleaded guilty in September to 2nd degree possession of heroin and 5th degree drug possession.

Miller was arrested on November 29, 2019, with Angela Marie Edge after a traffic stop on 4th Street NW and Miller. Authorities say Miller, the passenger, was “obviously under the influence of drugs” and that led to a search of the vehicle, which turned up 37.5 grams of heroin, $3,990 in cash, scales, and ledger books.

Edge, 36 of Rochester, has also pleaded guilty to 2nd degree possession of heroin. Her sentencing is scheduled for January 14, 2021.