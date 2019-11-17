Man sentenced for Mason City snowmobile theft

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Rudd man is sentenced for his role in a snowmobile theft.

Levi Robert Shackleton, 27, pleaded guilty to 2nd degree theft and 3rd degree burglary for stealing two snowmobiles in Mason City on February 24, 2018. Shackleton and another man were charged with cutting the lock off an enclosed trailer in a parking lot and taking two snowmobiles worth more than $10,000 each.



Joshua Teeter Joshua Teeter

Shackleton has been sentenced to three to five years or probation and must pay restitution with his co-defendant, Joshua Teeter.

Teeter previously pleaded guilty to 2nd degree theft and 3rd degree burglary and also got three to five years of probation.