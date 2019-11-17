MASON CITY, Iowa – A Rudd man is sentenced for his role in a snowmobile theft.
Levi Robert Shackleton, 27, pleaded guilty to 2nd degree theft and 3rd degree burglary for stealing two snowmobiles in Mason City on February 24, 2018. Shackleton and another man were charged with cutting the lock off an enclosed trailer in a parking lot and taking two snowmobiles worth more than $10,000 each.
Joshua Teeter
Shackleton has been sentenced to three to five years or probation and must pay restitution with his co-defendant, Joshua Teeter.
Teeter previously pleaded guilty to 2nd degree theft and 3rd degree burglary and also got three to five years of probation.
Related Content
- Man sentenced for Mason City snowmobile theft
- Man arrested in Mason City snowmobile thefts
- Mason City man charged with stealing snowmobiles
- First sentence in Mason City home theft
- Mason City man sentenced for theft and burglary
- Mason City man sentenced for storage unit thefts
- Mason City man facing felony theft charge
- Not guilty plea in snowmobile theft
- Minnesota man accused of North Iowa snowmobile thefts
- Minnesota man pleads guilty to Lake Mills snowmobile thefts
Scroll for more content...