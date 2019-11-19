Mason City man sentenced to 10 years in prison for fatal crash

MASON CITY, Iowa - Brandon Kellar, who entered a guilty plea to one count of homicide by vehicle, was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in prison.

He must also pay $150,000 to the estate of Shawn True, who died in the crash.

Police say Kellar was drunk when he crashed his motorcycle into another vehicle on September 28, 2018, in the 200 block of 15th Street SE in Mason City.

Kellar was hospitalized and he wasn’t charged until October 2018 after he recovered. True was a passenger on the motorcycle and died from injuries sustained during the crash.

Kellar declined to give a statement during sentencing.