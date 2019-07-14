Man sentenced for Mason City car wash break-in

MASON CITY, Iowa – Breaking into a Mason City car wash means prison time for a Dubuque man.

Lee William Shaffer, 33, pleaded guilty to 3rd degree attempted burglary. Law enforcement says he used a crowbar to pry open a door at Westside Carwash in January 2017. Investigators say Shaffer was later arrested after committing a burglary in Wisconsin.

He’s been sentenced to up to two years behind bars. Shaffer will serve that sentence at the same time as ones for 3rd degree burglary and 1st degree theft in Dubuque County, unless the judge in those cases decides otherwise.

Shaffer was arrested for the Mason City break-in in February 2019.