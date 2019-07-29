Clear

Man sentenced for Mason City 'Code Red' incident

Police say he lied about a woman threatening to shoot people.

Posted: Jul 29, 2019 7:13 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – The man who caused a “Code Red” to be issued for a Mason City neighborhood pleads guilty to assault.

Grover Dee Taylor Jr., 46 of Mason City, was charged after an incident on April 12 in the 800 block of 6th Street SE. Police say Taylor beat a woman and then lied to officers about the woman barricading herself inside her home with a gun and threatening to shoot people. That led to police asking neighbors to remain inside their homes.

Taylor pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily injury and has been sentenced to one year of supervised probation, a $315 civil penalty, and must complete all recommended substance abuse and mental health treatment.

