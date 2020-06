GARNER, Iowa – Dealing meth in Hancock County produces probation for a Klemme man.

Nicholas Jon Modderman, 32, has been sentenced to three years of supervised probation after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine.

Investigators said Modderman was involved in distributing meth three separate times in November 2019. As part of a plea deal, five other drug charges against him were dropped.