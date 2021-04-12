Man sentenced for Fillmore County drug bust

PRESTON, Minn. – One sentence is handed down while one trial is still spending in a Fillmore County drug bust.

Ted John Lord, 61 of Canton, and Angela Chamberlain, 44 of Neillsville, Wisconsin, were arrested after the Southeastern Minnesota Violent Crime Enforcement Team raided a building in the 10000 block of County Road 113 in the village of Prosper on July 2, 2020.

Authorities say 10 grams of methamphetamine and a trace amount of cocaine was found.

Lord pleaded guilty to storing meth paraphernalia in the presence of a child and was sentenced Monday to five years of supervised release and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine or do community work service.

Chamberlain has pleaded not guilty to third-degree drug possession, two counts of fifth-degree drug possession, and storing meth paraphernalia in the presence of a child. Her trial is set to start on May 18.