Man sentenced for Fillmore County assault

PRESTON, Minn. – A split jury verdict means probation in violent Fillmore County dispute.

Cody Mycal Garness, 29 of Canton, was arrested in December 2019 and charged with two counts of 1st degree burglary, 2nd degree burglary, 3rd degree assault, violating a no-contact order, domestic abuse, and two counts of misdemeanor assault.

The Preston Police Department says Garness showed up at a Spring Street home asking where his drugs were and attacked someone. Investigators say Garness put a leg lock around the victim’s neck until the victim started to black out and had to choke Garness to get free.

Court records state there was a no contact order in place preventing Garness from going to that Spring Street address or having contact with one of the people there.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges and after an August trial, a jury found Garness guilty to violating a no contact order, domestic abuse, and two counts of misdemeanor assault. He’s now been sentenced to five years of supervised release and must pay a $500 fine.