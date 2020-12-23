Man sentenced for Dodge County home invasion with pretend gun

MANTORVILLE, Minn. – An Austin man ruled incompetent to stand trial in a Dodge County home invasion has now been found fit and sentenced.

KC Lowell Leidal, 42, pleaded guilty Wednesday to a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct. Felony charges of assault, burglary, and terroristic threats were dismissed.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office arrested Leidal on April 28, 2019, after he allegedly broke down the front door of a home and pointed what looked like a black handgun at two people inside. Court documents state one of the victims punched Leidal in the face and threw him out of the house.

When he was taken into custody, Leidal reportedly told deputies he used a cutout of a gun in the confrontation.

Leidal was found incompetent to stand trial in November 2019. That ruling was reversed after another court hearing Wednesday and

Leidal was sentenced to 16 days in jail, with credit for 16 days already served.