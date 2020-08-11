Man sentenced for Clear Lake car theft

MASON CITY, Iowa – An accused car thief takes a plea deal.

Joshua John Marsolek, 40, was charged with 2nd degree theft for allegedly stealing a vehicle from Movement Solutions in Clear Lake in August 2018. The vehicle was found shortly after the theft and law enforcement says Marsolek was seen getting out of the driver’s seat and his fingerprints were found inside the car.

Marsolek was arrested in November 2019 and has now pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, an aggravated misdemeanor. He was given 60 days in jail and one year of probation.