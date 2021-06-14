Man sentenced for Christmas Day police pursuit through Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – Jail time is ordered for a Christmas day police chase in Cerro Gordo County.

Johnny Lee Hovenga Jr., 27 of Mason City, was sentenced Monday to 30 days in jail and must pay $3,555 in fines. That’s for pleading guilty to OWI-3rd offense and eluding.

Mason City police arrested Hovenga on December 25, 2020. Police say they tried to stop Hovenga from driving the wrong way down a one-way road and that started a pursuit. Hovenga then abandoned his vehicle and tried to run way in the area of 2nd Avenue NW and North Madison Avenue.

As part of his sentence, Hovenga has been granted work release privileges and must also serve five years of supervised probation.