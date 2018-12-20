Clear
Man sentenced for Austin garage beating

Noah Skattebo Noah Skattebo

Will spend more time in jail.

Posted: Dec. 20, 2018 4:41 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – A Mower County man is getting more jail time for a garage beating.

Noah Dean Skattebo, 40 of Austin, was sentenced Thursday to 90 days in jail, with credit for 32 days already served. He was arrested in January after Austin police say Skattebo attacked a man in a garage in the 1600 block of 4th Avenue SW, leaving him with facial fractures.

The victim told officers he thought his attacker used something like brass knuckles.

Skattebo pleaded guilty in August to 5th degree assault.

