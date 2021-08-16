Man sentenced for 80 mph pursuit through Worth County

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A high-speed chase through Worth County results in probation.

Jordan Maurice Kellogg, 24 of Charles City, has been sentenced to two years of supervised probation after pleading guilty to eluding and operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent.

Kellogg was arrested after an 80 mile per hour chase on December 19, 2020. The Worth County Sheriff’s Office says Kellogg drove away from a traffic stop and eventually crashed. Court documents state Kellogg was driving a vehicle that had been reported stolen out of Waukon.