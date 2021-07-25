Man sentenced for causing 2019 evacuation of RCTC theater

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man has pleaded guilty to causing the emergency evacuation of a pro-life event at Rochester Community and Technical College.

Samuel Warren Vanderwiel, 21 of Rochester, has entered a guilty plea to one count of misdemeanor disorderly conduct. Charges of harassment and fifth-degree assault were dismissed.

Police say Vanderwiel created a “self-made stink bomb” that used ammonia and another substance to create sulfate gas. Court documents state that after first trying to get others to protest the pro-life event on September 18, 2019, Vanderwiel put the bomb in Hill Theater and 50 to 70 people had to evacuate after it was found.

Vanderwiel has been sentenced to one year of unsupervised probation and must do 5 hours of community work service or pay a $50 fine.