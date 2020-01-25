Man sentenced for 127 mph motorcycle chase

WAVERLY, Iowa – Leading law enforcement on a chase that reached 127 miles per hour results in probation and a fine.

Dylan Scott Jacobs, 21 of Clarksville, was convicted of eluding for a June 2019 pursuit in Bremer County. Authorities say Jacobs refused to pull his motorcycle to the side of the road and took off, with the chase ending in Butler County.

He’s been ordered to spend one year on supervised probation and pay a $625 fine.