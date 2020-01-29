Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Man sentenced exactly one year after Albert Lea sex assault

Dallas Britt
Dallas Britt

Law enforcement says woman was repeatedly raped at a hotel.

Posted: Jan 29, 2020 4:15 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A sex assault plea deal is sending a Mower County man to prison.

Dallas Clinton Britt, 35 of Austin, was charged with five felonies, including kidnapping, after authorities say he sexually assaulted a woman repeatedly at an Albert Lea hotel on January 29, 2019.

Britt eventually entered a guilty plea to one count of 3rd degree criminal sexual conduct.

He was sentenced Wednesday to seven years and nine months behind bars, with credit for 214 days already served, followed by a lifetime of conditional release. Britt will also be a registered predatory offender for the rest of his life.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 19°
Albert Lea
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 19°
Austin
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 15°
Charles City
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 14°
Rochester
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 12°
Light snow/mix this morning could make for a slick commute
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Investigating Crashes from the Sky

Image

Plans for a new pavilion

Image

Tropical birds visit seniors

Image

Congressman Hagedorn breaks down the US-Mexico-Canada trade deal.

Image

Stormteam 3 Tour

Image

Governor Walz participates in Rochester podcast

Image

Rochesterfest theme and chairperson announced

Image

Couple loses everything in Blooming Prairie bakery fire

Image

Sean @ Holy Spirit School

Image

Could Iowa be going hands-free

Community Events