Man sentenced exactly one year after Albert Lea sex assault

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A sex assault plea deal is sending a Mower County man to prison.

Dallas Clinton Britt, 35 of Austin, was charged with five felonies, including kidnapping, after authorities say he sexually assaulted a woman repeatedly at an Albert Lea hotel on January 29, 2019.

Britt eventually entered a guilty plea to one count of 3rd degree criminal sexual conduct.

He was sentenced Wednesday to seven years and nine months behind bars, with credit for 214 days already served, followed by a lifetime of conditional release. Britt will also be a registered predatory offender for the rest of his life.