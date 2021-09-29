Man sentenced after plea deal over child sex abuse in Chickasaw County

NEW HAMPTON, Iowa – Almost four years after his arrest, a North Iowa man accused of child sex abuse is sentenced.

William Maurice Dooly, 41 of Nashua, has been given two years of supervised probation and a no-contact order will remain in place for five years. Dooly has also been ordered to pay damages to his victims.

He was charged in November 2017 with three counts of second-degree sexual abuse involving minor children, all felonies. Dooly was also accused of threatening one of his victims with a gun and telling the child to keep quiet about the abuse.

Dooly pleaded not guilty but after his trial was rescheduled eight times, he pleaded guilty to three reduced charges of child endangerment, all aggravated misdemeanors.