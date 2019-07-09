Clear

Man sent to prison for crimes in three Iowa counties

Timothy Williams Timothy Williams

Pleaded guilty to theft from the Mason City Mills Fleet Farm.

Posted: Jul 9, 2019 12:52 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A repeat offender is going to prison for stealing tools from Mills Fleet Farm.

Timothy Charles Williams, 30 of Springville, pleaded guilty to 2nd degree theft for trying to sneak over $1,000 worth of tools out of the Mason City store on November 6. Law enforcement says he put the tools inside the package for a mail box, then bought the mail box and left without paying for the tools.

Williams has been sentenced to up to five years behind bars, with credit for time served. That prison term will be served at the same time as five year sentences for probation violations for 2nd degree theft in Linn County and three counts of unauthorized use of a credit card in Jefferson County.

