Man gets 10-year sentence for Mason City stabbing

MASON CITY, Iowa – One of the men accused of a break-in and stabbing is going to prison.

Nicolas Lee Durarte, 22 of Mason City, has pleaded guilty to willful injury causing serious injury. He’s been sentenced to 10 years in prison and fined $1,370.



Authorities say Duarte and Nicholas Dennis Sage, 23 of Britt, broke into an apartment in the 400 block of N. Madison Avenue in Mason City on June 18. Investigators say Sage held onto someone while Duarte tried to stab the victim in the chest. Court documents state Duarte wound up stabbing that person in the arm.

Sage has pleaded not guilty to first-degree burglary and has a trial set to start on December 14. However, court documents have been filed stating that Sage has agreed to a plea deal. No hearing on that matter has been scheduled.