Man sent to jail for violent incident in Winona County

WINONA, Minn. – An incident where a smashed car window left a woman with a bloody head results in jail time.

Justin Lee Hahn, 32 of Utica, was sentenced Wednesday to 163 days in the Winona County Jail, seven years of supervised probation, and must pay $1,778.86 in restitution.

Hahn pleaded guilty to 2nd degree assault for a July 15, 2018, incident where Winona County sheriff’s deputies were called to the area of Sandstone Drive and Burt Road. Deputies say a woman had been injured after the car she was sitting in had a window smashed in. Deputies say Hahn had fired several guns and pointed a handgun at the injured woman.