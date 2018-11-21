Man says he was stabbed and robbed in Austin

AUSTIN, Minn. – Police are investigating an early morning stabbing.

Officers were called to Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin at around 5:40 am Wednesday. A 25-year-old man from Illinois told police he left a bar in Austin and had been walking when someone tapped him on the shoulder and stabbed him in the stomach. The man says the stabber then stole between $60 and $80 from him.

Acquaintance of the man took him to the hospital. His injuries are not apparently life-threatening.

Austin Police Captain David McKichan says the victim could not describe his attacker, the weapon, or exactly where the stabbing happened.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Mower County Law Enforcement Center at 507-437-9400.