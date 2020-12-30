Man saves woman from icy pond

ROCHESTER, Minn- A woman who was traveling on the intersection of 40th St SW and Route 63, was side swept and struck by a truck. The collison happened around 7:30am when the woman was traveling on the southbound lane and was taking a left onto 40th St. She ended up on an icy pond after colliding with a truck. Witness Joshua Mourning, saw what happened and came to the rescue.

"I just went for it," said Mourning.

Mourning was the first person on the scene this morning and quick to action, arrviving to help the lady before first responders.

"I ripped open her door told her to take off her seatbelt and that she needed to get out of the car right now because were on some very thin ice and the car can break through at any second," said Mourning.

According to Mourning, the impact of the crash sent the woman's car down the hill to a rentention pond. He got within 15 feet of her car when he started to hear the ice crack.

"I helped her out of her vehicle, asked her if she had any injuries. "She wasn't bleeding and could move all of her limbs," explained Mourning. "I just swifted her away up on the enbankment and then I got her in a warm vehicle and waited for everyone to arrive."

The woman was taken to St Mary's Hospital. Her injuries are non-life threatening.

"Everybody was lucky today," said Officer Joe Mueller. "I would like to say with the great help of the community, someone that simple was at the right place, right time, went, and saved a life."