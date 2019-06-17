Man ruled competent to stand trial for son's murder

WAVERLY, Iowa – A trial date is set for a man accused of killing his son.
Daniel Gail Niebuhr, 59 of Fairbank, entered a not guilty plea Monday to 1st degree murder. Authorities say Daniel Niebuhr shot his son, Brock Niebuhr, 36 of Dike. Brock Niebuhr’s body was found March 22 in Bremer County.
The prosecution had been delayed while an evaluation was conducted into Daniel Niebuhr’s competency to stand trial. That trial is now set to begin on July 16.
