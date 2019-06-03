Clear
Man reunited with his first car

Jim Meyer spent a long time looking to buy back his first car. Now, it's his once again.

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Jim Meyer sold his car in the late 1980’s and has been on the hunt for that 1971 Chevorlet Chevelle ever since. “I’d go to local car shows, I’d look on magazines that have cars for sale, for quite a while. I've always got an eye out looking for it. but I never really expected to find it.”
But one day while working the register at Menards, a stranger changed everything. “"I was ringing a guy out and he turned and he looked at me and he said what did you drive in high school? I said a 1971 Chevelle Super Sport. I said was it green? He said yes."
To Meyer’s surprise it turns out, Don Hyke who lived about 5 miles down the road had been storing the car in his garage since ’99.
Hyke bought the car for his boys to drive. “We ended up buying it and they drove it for a year and then another friend decided he wanted it so we sold it for him and he had it for 2 years. Then he called me and said I'm gonna sell it so if you want it, you've got first chance. So I bought it back in 1999."
Meyer convinced Hyke to sell the car back to him, and Meyer plans to renovate the classic to make it look better than it ever has before.

