Man rescued from Mason City pit pleads not guilty to chase charges

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man who had to be rescued from a water-filled pit is pleading not guilty.

Troy Lewis Wiebke, 44 of Hampton, was arrested on May 16. Authorities say he drove away from an attempted traffic stop just before 1 am, went through several public parks and streets, then lost control and crashed into a group of trees on South Pierce Avenue. Authorities say that’s when he tried to swim away and had to be rescued.

Wiebke is scheduled to stand trial starting November 3 on charges of eluding, driving without a valid license, OWI-2nd offense, and possession of marijuana.