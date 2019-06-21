Man rescued from Dodge County grain bin

DODGE CENTER, Minn. – A man was rescued from a grain bin Friday morning west of Dodge Center.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says it got a report around 9:30 am of someone caught in a grain bin at a farm along 165th Avenue, south of Highway 14. Deputies arrived on scene to find a man at the bottom of a bin with his leg trapped under the auger and his clothes caught in the auger.

There was corn in the bin but the man was not covered by it.

Emergency workers stabilized the corn so they could free the man while the railroad was notified to stop any trains in the area that could keep the ambulance from getting to the farm. Mayo One was also sent to the scene and arrived around 10 am.

The man was eventually sent by ambulance to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester with an ankle injury and non-life threatening cuts.