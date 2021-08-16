Man reported missing on his way from Milwaukee to Rochester

KIMT News 3 – A Milwaukee man has gone missing on his way to Minnesota.

The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office says Richard Jacobus, 59, left the Milwaukee area on August 9 but never arrived in Rochester as planned. The Sheriff’s Office says it received information Jacobus was in the area of Taylors Falls between August 11 and August 13. Jacobus’ vehicle was located in Taylors Falls on Sunday.

He has still not been found.

Anyone with information on Richard Jacobus is asked to contact the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office at 651-257-4100 so we can attempt to check his welfare.