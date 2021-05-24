Man reported missing in SE Minnesota

LAKE CITY, Minn. – Law enforcement is asking the public to help locate a man who went missing Saturday in southeastern Minnesota.

The Lake City Police Department says John Vater, 62 of Lake City, was last seen Saturday morning leaving his home on foot. Police say Vater has not contacted his or friends since then and, because of health issues, there are concerns about Vater’s welfare.

Investigators say Vater’s cell phone activity last put him in Winona on Saturday.

Vater is described 5’11’’ tall and 159 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair. Police say he was last seen wearing a dark jacket, gray shorts, and a baseball cap. Authorities say Vater does not have a known vehicle at this time.

Anyone with information on Vater’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Lake City Police Department at (651) 345-3344 during business hours, (651) 345-3391 after hours, or dial 911.