Man reported missing in NE Iowa

OSSIAN, Iowa – The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a missing man.

The Sheriff’s Office says it was notified Friday that Andrew Michael Lawson, 34, has not been seen since Tuesday in Ossian. Authorities say Lawson did not have a vehicle with him or any known destination at the time.

He’s described as about six feet tall and weight around 200 pounds.

Anyone with information on Lawson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office at (563) 382-4268.