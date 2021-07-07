Police asking for help as man reported missing in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – Authorities are looking for a man who has been missing since July 1.

The Mason City Police Department says Zachary Solum, 29, disappeared after leaving a southwest Mason City location on foot after a family argument. Police say Solum’s friends and family have been unable to locate him and are concerned about his welfare.

Solum is described as 6’1’’ tall and 156 pounds. He was last seen wearing dark-colored shorts, shirt, and hat.

Anyone with information on Solum’s whereabouts is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency.