Man protesting imminent domain on first day of legislative session

Homer Martz says a well on his property when the Dakota Access pipeline was built.

Posted: Jan 13, 2020 8:55 PM
Updated: Jan 13, 2020 10:28 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

DES MOINES, Iowa - Calhoun County resident Homer Martz is talking about the Dakota Access Pipeline, which runs through his property.  When the pipeline was constructed back in 2016, Martz claims a well on his property was broken and he was never compensated for the damages.  Today he is at the capitol, trying to draw attention to what happened

"I had plenty of water before the pipeline went through and six months later I had no water. I lived on this property for twenty-some years. you couldn't pump this well dry," he said.

Martz says he's been trucking water onto his property and storing it in a tank.  He's also been trying to get an appointment with Governor Kim Reynolds to talk about imminent domain issues, but has had no luck so far.

