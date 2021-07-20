Man pleads not guilty to trying to run ex-girlfriend off the road in Olmsted County

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of trying to run a woman off the road is pleading not guilty.

Michael James Pommerening, 28 of Waseca, was arrested on June 8 and is charged with terroristic threats and domestic assault.

Rochester police say Pommerening met an ex-girlfriend at Oxbow Park in Kalmar Township to exchange some property. Investigators allege that Pommerening got angry and threatened the woman, telling her “restraining orders don’t mean anything.” Police say the woman drove away but Pommerening followed and swerved at her like he was trying to run her off the road.

No trial date has been scheduled.