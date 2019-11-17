Clear

Man pleads not guilty to trashing a Clear Lake apartment

Jacob Bruns/Cerro Gordo County Jail

Damage done before he moved out in early 2018.

Posted: Nov 17, 2019 1:16 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of trashing a Clear Lake apartment is pleading not guilty.

Jacob Heiko Bruns, 25, is charged with 2nd degree criminal mischief. Authorities say that while living in Clear Lake between July 2017 and early 2018, Bruns caused $2,800 in damage to an apartment in the 700 block of 12th Avenue N. Court documents state there was damage done to six interior doors, four kitchen cabinets, and to bathroom cabinet drawers.

Bruns’ trial is now set to start on January 28, 2020.

